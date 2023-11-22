Sam Houston defeats Grambling 86-68

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Davon Barnes’ 21 points helped Sam Houston defeat Grambling 86-68 on Wednesday. Barnes was 7 of…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Davon Barnes’ 21 points helped Sam Houston defeat Grambling 86-68 on Wednesday.

Barnes was 7 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Bearkats (3-3). Kian Scroggins added 19 points while shooting 8 of 9 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Lamar Wilkerson was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Mikale Stevenson led the way for the Tigers (2-4) with 19 points and four assists. Grambling also got 13 points and two steals from Jimel Cofer. In addition, Tra’Michael Moton finished with nine points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

