Sam Houston Bearkats take on the Arizona State Sun Devils, seek 4th straight victory

Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston…

Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Arizona State.

The Sun Devils have gone 2-0 in home games. Arizona State ranks eighth in the Pac-12 with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryant Selebangue averaging 2.6.

The Bearkats have gone 2-2 away from home. Sam Houston is fifth in the CUSA scoring 75.1 points per game and is shooting 40.9%.

Arizona State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Arizona State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Collins is shooting 39.6% and averaging 11.4 points for the Sun Devils. Zane Meeks is averaging 3.6 points for Arizona State.

Davon Barnes is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 16.3 points. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 14.7 points and two steals for Sam Houston.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.