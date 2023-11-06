Live Radio
Sakota puts up 17, Northeastern takes down Boston University 67-58

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 10:56 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Luka Sakota’s 17 points helped Northeastern defeat Boston University 67-58 on Monday night in a season opener.

Sakota also contributed five assists for the Huskies. Chris Doherty scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Joe Pridgen had 10 points and was 4-of-13 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

Kyrone Alexander finished with 15 points for the Terriers. Matai Baptiste added 11 points for Boston University. In addition, Ethan Okwuosa finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

