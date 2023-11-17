Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (2-1) Riverside, California; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -7;…

Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (2-1)

Riverside, California; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -7; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Thomas Tommies square off against the Cal Poly Mustangs in Riverside, California.

St. Thomas went 19-14 overall with an 11-5 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Tommies averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 1.3 bench points last season.

Cal Poly finished 8-25 overall with a 6-6 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Mustangs gave up 65.9 points per game while committing 20.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.