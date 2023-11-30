Saint Peter’s takes on Niagara, looks to end 3-game skid

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-4) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-3) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-4) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-3)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a win against Niagara.

Niagara finished 16-15 overall, 11-11 in MAAC action and 9-4 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Purple Eagles averaged 65.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.9 last season.

The Peacocks have gone 1-3 away from home. Saint Peter’s ranks eighth in the MAAC shooting 29.3% from 3-point range.

The Purple Eagles and Peacocks match up Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

