Saint Peter’s takes on Niagara, looks to end 3-game skid

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-4) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-3)
Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a win against Niagara.
Niagara finished 16-15 overall, 11-11 in MAAC action and 9-4 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Purple Eagles averaged 65.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.9 last season.
The Peacocks have gone 1-3 away from home. Saint Peter’s ranks eighth in the MAAC shooting 29.3% from 3-point range.
The Purple Eagles and Peacocks match up Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
