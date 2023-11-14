Saint Peter’s faces Fairleigh Dickinson following Washington’s 23-point showing

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-1) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-1) Teaneck, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-1) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-1)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Corey Washington scored 23 points in Saint Peter’s 75-48 victory over the NJIT Highlanders.

Fairleigh Dickinson finished 21-16 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Knights allowed opponents to score 74.2 points per game and shoot 47.2% from the field last season.

Saint Peter’s finished 14-18 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Peacocks averaged 62.1 points per game while shooting 39.1% from the field and 29.3% from 3-point distance last season.

