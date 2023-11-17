Live Radio
Saint Mary’s Gaels take on the San Diego State Aztecs

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 3:43 AM

San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (2-1)

Las Vegas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -1; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Mary’s Gaels will face the San Diego State Aztecs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 27-8 overall with a 15-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Gaels averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 12.4 from the free throw line and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

San Diego State went 32-7 overall with a 14-4 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Aztecs shot 43.8% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

