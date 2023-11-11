Saint Louis plays Illinois State following Parker’s 20-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) at Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -8;…

Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) at Saint Louis Billikens (2-0)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -8; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts the Illinois State Redbirds after Sincere Parker scored 20 points in Saint Louis’ 102-66 victory against the Lincoln (MO) Blue Tigers.

Saint Louis finished 21-12 overall last season while going 15-3 at home. The Billikens averaged 75.5 points per game last season, 36.2 in the paint, 11.2 off of turnovers and 13.0 on fast breaks.

Illinois State went 11-21 overall last season while going 3-9 on the road. The Redbirds averaged 5.7 steals, 3.3 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.