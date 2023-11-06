Saint Louis opens season at home against Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Saint Louis Billikens St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -15.5; over/under…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Saint Louis Billikens

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -15.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Louis Billikens start the season at home against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

Saint Louis went 15-3 at home a season ago while going 21-12 overall. The Billikens averaged 75.5 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 35.7% from behind the arc last season.

Southern Indiana finished 5-11 on the road and 16-17 overall a season ago. The Screaming Eagles averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 13.5 on free throws and 29.1 from beyond the arc.

