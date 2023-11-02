Saint Louis hosts Southern Indiana for season opener

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Saint Louis Billikens St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -17; over/under…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Saint Louis Billikens

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -17; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Louis Billikens host the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles in the season opener.

Saint Louis went 21-12 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Billikens averaged 16.5 assists per game on 27.9 made field goals last season.

Southern Indiana went 16-17 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Screaming Eagles averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 27.7 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 12.4 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

