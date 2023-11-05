Saint Louis hosts Southern Indiana for season opener

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Saint Louis Billikens
St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -16.5; over/under is 147.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Louis Billikens start the season at home against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.
Saint Louis finished 15-3 at home a season ago while going 21-12 overall. The Billikens allowed opponents to score 71.2 points per game and shoot 41.4% from the field last season.
Southern Indiana finished 16-17 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Screaming Eagles averaged 12.7 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
