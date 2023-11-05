Saint Louis hosts Southern Indiana for season opener

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Saint Louis Billikens St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -16.5; over/under…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Saint Louis Billikens

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -16.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Louis Billikens start the season at home against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

Saint Louis finished 15-3 at home a season ago while going 21-12 overall. The Billikens allowed opponents to score 71.2 points per game and shoot 41.4% from the field last season.

Southern Indiana finished 16-17 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Screaming Eagles averaged 12.7 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

