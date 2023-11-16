Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Saint Louis defeats Wyoming…

Saint Louis defeats Wyoming 79-69 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational

The Associated Press

November 16, 2023, 5:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Sincere Parker’s 22 points helped Saint Louis defeat Wyoming 79-69 on Thursday in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Parker also added eight rebounds for the Billikens (4-0). Tim Dalger scored 17 points and added three steals. Terrence Hargrove Jr. was 3 of 7 shooting, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.

Caden Powell finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Cowboys (2-1). Cam Manyawu added 15 points, 12 rebounds and two steals for Wyoming. In addition, Sam Griffin had 15 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up