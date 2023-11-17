Saint Louis Billikens face the Vermont Catamounts

Vermont Catamounts (3-0) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (4-0) Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -1;…

Vermont Catamounts (3-0) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (4-0)

Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -1; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Louis Billikens will take on the Vermont Catamounts at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

Saint Louis went 21-12 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Billikens averaged 11.2 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 22.9 bench points last season.

Vermont went 23-11 overall with a 6-9 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Catamounts averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 7.1 second-chance points and 3.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

