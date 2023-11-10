Saint Joseph’s (PA) wins 69-61 against Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lynn Greer III scored 13 points as Saint Joseph’s (PA) beat Pennsylvania 69-61 on Friday night. Greer…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lynn Greer III scored 13 points as Saint Joseph’s (PA) beat Pennsylvania 69-61 on Friday night.

Greer also contributed 11 assists for the Hawks (2-0). Erik Reynolds II scored 13 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line.

Clark Slajchert finished with 27 points for the Quakers (2-1).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

