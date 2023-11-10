Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Saint Joseph's (PA) wins…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) wins 69-61 against Pennsylvania

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 9:28 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lynn Greer III scored 13 points as Saint Joseph’s (PA) beat Pennsylvania 69-61 on Friday night.

Greer also contributed 11 assists for the Hawks (2-0). Erik Reynolds II scored 13 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line.

Clark Slajchert finished with 27 points for the Quakers (2-1).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball
