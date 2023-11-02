Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Lafayette for season opener

Lafayette Leopards at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -13; over/under is 137.5…

Lafayette Leopards at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -13; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks host the Lafayette Leopards for the season opener.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) finished 16-17 overall a season ago while going 10-6 at home. The Hawks averaged 72.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.4 last season.

Lafayette went 11-23 overall last season while going 5-16 on the road. The Leopards averaged 62.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.6 last season.

