Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks start season at home against the Lafayette Leopards

Lafayette Leopards at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -14.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks host the Lafayette Leopards in the season opener.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 10-6 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 72.4 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.

Lafayette finished 11-23 overall a season ago while going 5-16 on the road. The Leopards averaged 62.4 points per game last season, 8.5 on free throws and 26.4 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

