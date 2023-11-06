Live Radio
Saint Joseph’s (PA) begins season at home against Lafayette

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 3:41 AM

Lafayette Leopards at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -14.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks start the season at home against the Lafayette Leopards.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 16-17 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hawks averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second-chance points and 11.8 bench points last season.

Lafayette finished 9-12 in Patriot League games and 5-16 on the road last season. The Leopards averaged 62.4 points per game while shooting 40.8% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

