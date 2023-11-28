Saint Francis (PA) visits Lehigh following Gregory’s 22-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-5) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-5) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-5) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-5)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) faces the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Cam Gregory scored 22 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 69-61 loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 1-1 in home games. Lehigh is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

The Red Flash are 0-4 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Lehigh averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Lehigh gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Higgins Jr. is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 12.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.4% for Lehigh.

Braylen Blue is shooting 60.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging 4.2 points. Gregory is averaging 11.9 points for Saint Francis (PA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

