Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash to take on the San Francisco Dons on the road

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-1) at San Francisco Dons (1-0)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Dons host the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

San Francisco went 11-5 at home last season while going 20-14 overall. The Dons averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 27.4 in the paint, 14.2 off of turnovers and 8.9 on fast breaks.

Saint Francis (PA) finished 3-13 on the road and 13-18 overall a season ago. The Red Flash averaged 73.0 points per game last season, 12.8 on free throws and 23.1 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

