Saint Bonaventure plays Oklahoma State in Brooklyn, New York

Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-1) vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-1)

New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -3; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies will play the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Saint Bonaventure finished 14-18 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Bonnies averaged 11.9 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

Oklahoma State finished 20-16 overall with an 11-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Cowboys shot 42.8% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.

