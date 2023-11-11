Saint Bonaventure plays Canisius following Pride’s 21-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies…

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -13; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure takes on the Canisius Golden Griffins after Charles Pride scored 21 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 73-69 victory against the Longwood Lancers.

Saint Bonaventure finished 11-4 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The Bonnies averaged 11.9 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

Canisius finished 10-20 overall with a 3-12 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Griffins averaged 5.6 steals, 2.6 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.