Saint Bonaventure hosts Longwood in season opener

Longwood Lancers at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

Olean, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -11; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies host the Longwood Lancers in the season opener.

Saint Bonaventure finished 11-4 at home a season ago while going 14-18 overall. The Bonnies averaged 66.8 points per game last season, 26.9 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 8.3 on fast breaks.

Longwood finished 20-12 overall with an 8-8 record on the road a season ago. The Lancers gave up 66.2 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

