Saint Bonaventure hosts Longwood for season opener

Longwood Lancers at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies Olean, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -11.5; over/under is…

Longwood Lancers at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

Olean, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -11.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies start the season at home against the Longwood Lancers.

Saint Bonaventure went 14-18 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bonnies gave up 67.7 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

Longwood went 20-12 overall last season while going 8-8 on the road. The Lancers averaged 12.4 assists per game on 26.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.