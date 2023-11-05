Saint Bonaventure Bonnies open season at home against the Longwood Lancers

Longwood Lancers at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies Olean, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -11; over/under is…

Longwood Lancers at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

Olean, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -11; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies begin the season at home against the Longwood Lancers.

Saint Bonaventure finished 11-4 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The Bonnies averaged 11.9 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

Longwood went 20-12 overall last season while going 8-8 on the road. The Lancers averaged 6.5 steals, 2.2 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

