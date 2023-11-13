Sacred Heart visits Holy Cross following Octave’s 33-point performance

Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-1) at Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) Worcester, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross faces…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-1) at Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross faces the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Joseph Octave scored 33 points in Holy Cross’ 68-67 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

Holy Cross went 10-22 overall with a 6-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Crusaders shot 43.6% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

Sacred Heart finished 9-9 in NEC action and 7-11 on the road a season ago. The Pioneers averaged 7.8 steals, 3.3 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

