Sacramento State visits Stanford following Raynaud’s 23-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (0-1) at Stanford Cardinal (1-0)

Stanford, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -16; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces the Sacramento State Hornets after Maxime Raynaud scored 23 points in Stanford’s 88-79 win against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

Stanford finished 14-19 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Cardinal allowed opponents to score 68.4 points per game and shoot 44.3% from the field last season.

Sacramento State went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 5-10 on the road. The Hornets averaged 4.5 steals, 2.7 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

