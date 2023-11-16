Sacramento State takes on Tulane following Powell’s 20-point showing

Sacramento State Hornets (1-2) at Tulane Green Wave (2-0) New Orleans; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits…

Sacramento State Hornets (1-2) at Tulane Green Wave (2-0)

New Orleans; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits the Tulane Green Wave after Duncan Powell scored 20 points in Sacramento State’s 128-66 victory over the Pacific Union Pioneers.

Tulane went 20-11 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Green Wave averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 7.3 second-chance points and 10.6 bench points last season.

Sacramento State went 7-12 in Big Sky action and 5-10 on the road a season ago. The Hornets gave up 67.8 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

