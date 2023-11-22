Sacramento State faces Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (2-3) vs. Sacramento State Hornets (1-4) San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Austin Peay Governors (2-3) vs. Sacramento State Hornets (1-4)

San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -2; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Austin Peay Governors and the Sacramento State Hornets square off in San Juan Capistrano, California.

The Hornets are 1-4 in non-conference play. Sacramento State gives up 80.2 points and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Governors have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Austin Peay ranks fourth in the ASUN shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Sacramento State is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Austin Peay allows to opponents. Austin Peay averages 67.2 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 80.2 Sacramento State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Powell is shooting 56.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 14.2 points for Sacramento State.

Demarcus Sharp is averaging 15.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and three steals for the Governors. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 13 points for Austin Peay.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.