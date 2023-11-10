Rutgers takes on Boston University in non-conference matchup

Boston University Terriers (0-1) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-1)
Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -19; over/under is 129
BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers and Boston University square off in non-conference action.
Rutgers finished 19-15 overall a season ago while going 14-6 at home. The Scarlet Knights averaged 68.4 points per game last season, 11.7 on free throws and 17.1 from 3-point range.
Boston University finished 8-11 in Patriot League play and 6-11 on the road a season ago. The Terriers allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shot 43.4% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.