Rutgers takes on Boston University in non-conference matchup

Boston University Terriers (0-1) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-1) Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet…

Boston University Terriers (0-1) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-1)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -19; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers and Boston University square off in non-conference action.

Rutgers finished 19-15 overall a season ago while going 14-6 at home. The Scarlet Knights averaged 68.4 points per game last season, 11.7 on free throws and 17.1 from 3-point range.

Boston University finished 8-11 in Patriot League play and 6-11 on the road a season ago. The Terriers allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shot 43.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.