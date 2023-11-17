Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Howard Bison on 3-game win streak

Howard Bison (2-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1) Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers will try…

Howard Bison (2-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Howard.

Rutgers went 19-15 overall with a 14-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Scarlet Knights averaged 8.7 steals, 3.9 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.

Howard went 22-13 overall a season ago while going 6-8 on the road. The Bison gave up 72.6 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.