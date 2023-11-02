Rutgers hosts Princeton to tip off season

Princeton Tigers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Trenton, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Rutgers Scarlet Knights host…

Princeton Tigers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Trenton, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Rutgers Scarlet Knights host the Princeton Tigers in the season opener.

Rutgers finished 19-15 overall with an 8-4 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Scarlet Knights averaged 68.4 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 11.3 on fast breaks.

Princeton went 23-9 overall with an 11-5 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 75.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.