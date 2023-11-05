Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Rutgers hosts Princeton for…

Rutgers hosts Princeton for season opener

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Princeton Tigers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Trenton, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -7; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: The Rutgers Scarlet Knights host the Princeton Tigers for the season opener.

Rutgers finished 19-15 overall with an 8-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Scarlet Knights gave up 61.1 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

Princeton went 23-9 overall with an 11-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 75.5 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 34.2% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up