Rutgers hosts Princeton for season opener

Princeton Tigers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Trenton, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -7; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: The Rutgers Scarlet Knights host the Princeton Tigers for the season opener.

Rutgers finished 19-15 overall with an 8-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Scarlet Knights gave up 61.1 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

Princeton went 23-9 overall with an 11-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 75.5 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 34.2% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.