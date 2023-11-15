Rutgers hosts Georgetown after Epps’ 22-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (1-1) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-1) Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights…

Georgetown Hoyas (1-1) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-1)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -9; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Jayden Epps scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 68-67 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Rutgers finished 19-15 overall last season while going 14-6 at home. The Scarlet Knights averaged 68.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.1 last season.

Georgetown went 2-19 in Big East games and 1-11 on the road last season. The Hoyas averaged 69.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

