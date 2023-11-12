Rutgers hosts Bryant following Kenney’s 27-point showing

Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-1) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights…

Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-1)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -14; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Sherif Kenney scored 27 points in Bryant’s 140-79 win against the Fisher Falcons.

Rutgers went 19-15 overall last season while going 14-6 at home. The Scarlet Knights averaged 68.4 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Bryant finished 17-13 overall with a 7-8 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 79.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

