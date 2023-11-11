Rutgers hosts Bryant following Kenney’s 27-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-1) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the…

Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-1)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Sherif Kenney scored 27 points in Bryant’s 140-79 win against the Fisher Falcons.

Rutgers went 19-15 overall last season while going 14-6 at home. The Scarlet Knights gave up 61.1 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

Bryant went 17-13 overall with a 7-8 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 1.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

