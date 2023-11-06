Rutgers begins season at home against Princeton

Princeton Tigers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Trenton, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -5.5; over/under…

Princeton Tigers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Trenton, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Rutgers Scarlet Knights host the Princeton Tigers for the season opener.

Rutgers went 19-15 overall with an 8-4 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Scarlet Knights shot 43.1% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

Princeton finished 23-9 overall with an 11-5 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 75.5 points per game last season, 34.9 in the paint, 11.3 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

