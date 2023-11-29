Rush, Youngstown State Penguins to host Enaruna and the Cleveland State Vikings

Cleveland State Vikings (5-2) at Youngstown State Penguins (3-3) Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -2.5;…

Cleveland State Vikings (5-2) at Youngstown State Penguins (3-3)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -2.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Rush and the Youngstown State Penguins host Tristan Enaruna and the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Penguins have gone 3-0 in home games. Youngstown State is fourth in the Horizon League with 13.2 assists per game led by Bryson Langdon averaging 3.8.

The Vikings have gone 0-2 away from home. Cleveland State ranks second in the Horizon League allowing 65.3 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

Youngstown State is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.7% Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State scores 6.1 more points per game (78.9) than Youngstown State gives up (72.8).

The Penguins and Vikings match up Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rush averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Ziggy Reid is shooting 46.0% and averaging 10.8 points for Youngstown State.

Enaruna is shooting 54.3% and averaging 17.6 points for the Vikings. Tujautae Williams is averaging 13.6 points for Cleveland State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.