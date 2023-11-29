Rogers scores 19, Wichita State takes down Richmond 80-68

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Colby Rogers had 19 points in Wichita State’s 80-68 win over Richmond on Wednesday night. Rogers…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Colby Rogers had 19 points in Wichita State’s 80-68 win over Richmond on Wednesday night.

Rogers added seven rebounds and three steals for the Shockers (7-1). Xavier Bell scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Harlond Beverly had 13 points, while adding five rebounds and seven assists.

Neal Quinn led the way for the Spiders (4-3) with 18 points. Jordan King added 17 points and Isaiah Bigelow finished with 11 points.

