Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Rogers scores 19, Wichita…

Rogers scores 19, Wichita State takes down Richmond 80-68

The Associated Press

November 29, 2023, 10:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Colby Rogers had 19 points in Wichita State’s 80-68 win over Richmond on Wednesday night.

Rogers added seven rebounds and three steals for the Shockers (7-1). Xavier Bell scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Harlond Beverly had 13 points, while adding five rebounds and seven assists.

Neal Quinn led the way for the Spiders (4-3) with 18 points. Jordan King added 17 points and Isaiah Bigelow finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up