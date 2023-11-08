Rogers leads Wichita State against Western Kentucky after 20-point outing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) at Wichita State Shockers (1-0) Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) at Wichita State Shockers (1-0)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Colby Rogers scored 20 points in Wichita State’s 76-59 victory over the Lipscomb Bisons.

Wichita State went 17-15 overall with an 8-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Shockers averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 10.2 second-chance points and 17.3 bench points last season.

Western Kentucky went 5-9 on the road and 17-16 overall a season ago. The Hilltoppers shot 44.0% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

