Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Rogers' 20 lead Wichita…

Rogers’ 20 lead Wichita State past Lipscomb 76-59

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 10:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Colby Rogers had 20 points in Wichita State’s 76-59 victory against Lipscomb on Monday night.

Rogers added six rebounds for the Shockers. Isaac Abidde scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Xavier Bell had 12 points and was 5-of-11 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

AJ McGinnis finished with 17 points for the Bisons (0-1, Atlantic Sun Conference). Lipscomb also got 12 points from Derrin Boyd. In addition, Dylan Faulkner had eight points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up