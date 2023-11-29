Rodriguez scores 13 as UNLV downs Akron 72-70

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Luis Rodriguez had 13 points and UNLV held on to beat 72-70 victory over Akron on…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Luis Rodriguez had 13 points and UNLV held on to beat 72-70 victory over Akron on Tuesday.

Akron’s Mikal Dawson missed a 3-pointer with four seconds left for the chance to win it.

Rodriguez added six rebounds for the Rebels (3-3). Kalib Boone added 12 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field, and he also had seven rebounds, three steals, and four blocks. Dedan Thomas Jr. shot 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Enrique Freeman finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for Akron (4-3). Sammy Hunter added 15 points for Akron. Dawson scored 14..

Akron hosts Bradley on Dec. 5.

UNLV travels to Dayton on Dec. 6.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.