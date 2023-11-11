Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Rodriguez, Hill lead UNLV…

Rodriguez, Hill lead UNLV past Stetson 71-55

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 9:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Luis Rodriguez scored 15 points in UNLV’s 71-55 victory over Stetson on Saturday night.

Rodriguez added nine rebounds for the Rebels (1-1). Jalen Hill added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Jackie Johnson III finished with 10 points.

Jalen Blackmon led the Hatters (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Aubin Gateretse added 16 points and eight rebounds for Stetson.

Stetson visits Houston on Monday and UNLV’s next game is Friday at Pepperdine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up