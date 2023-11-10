Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Rode’s 20 help Liberty knock off Charlotte 71-59

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 7:39 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Rode’s 20 points helped Liberty defeat Charlotte 71-59 on Friday night.

Rode shot 8 for 14, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Flames (2-0). Brody Peebles shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Kaden Metheny shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Igor Milicic Jr. led the 49ers (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Nik Graves added 12 points for Charlotte. In addition, Daylen Berry had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Liberty plays Thursday against Furman. Charlotte hosts Utah Valley on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

