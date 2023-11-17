Live Radio
Rode scores 31 and Liberty knocks off Wichita State 83-66 at Myrtle Beach Invitational

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 11:58 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Kyle Rode put up 31 points as Liberty beat Wichita State 83-66 in a semifinal of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday night.

Rode added five rebounds for the Flames (4-0). Colin Porter scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Kaden Metheny had 12 points.

Xavier Bell led the Shockers (4-1) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Colby Rogers added 16 points for Wichita State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

