Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Robinson's 24 lead Delaware…

Robinson’s 24 lead Delaware State past Chicago State 76-69

The Associated Press

November 30, 2023, 11:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Martez Robinson had 24 points in Delaware State’s 76-69 victory over Chicago State on Thursday night.

Robinson also contributed five rebounds for the Hornets (3-6). Jevin Muniz scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds and three steals. Deywilk Tavarez shot 4 of 9 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Wesley Cardet Jr. led the way for the Cougars (2-8) with 22 points. Brent Davis added 16 points, six rebounds and three steals for Chicago State. DeShawn Jean-Charles also had 13 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Up next for Delaware State is a Saturday matchup with Loyola (MD) on the road, and Chicago State hosts Stetson on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up