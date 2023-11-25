Robinson, Nicholas lead Gardner-Webb over Limestone 92-51

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Robinson and DQ Nicholas scored 15 points apiece as Gardner-Webb beat Limestone 92-51 on…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Robinson and DQ Nicholas scored 15 points apiece as Gardner-Webb beat Limestone 92-51 on Saturday.

Robinson shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-4). Nicholas added 15 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and he also had six assists. Darryl Simmons II finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Sirr Hughes led the way for the Saints with 15 points and two steals. Greg McKay added 12 points and two blocks for Limestone. In addition, Jamel McGowan had 10 points.

