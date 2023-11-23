Live Radio
Robinson leads Delaware State against Longwood after 21-point showing

The Associated Press

November 23, 2023, 3:41 AM

Delaware State Hornets (1-4) at Longwood Lancers (3-1)

Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits the Longwood Lancers after Martez Robinson scored 21 points in Delaware State’s 81-72 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

Longwood went 20-12 overall a season ago while going 12-3 at home. The Lancers averaged 73.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.2 last season.

The Hornets are 0-3 on the road. Delaware State is sixth in the MEAC scoring 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Stone averaging 7.0.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

