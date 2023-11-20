Robinson hits game-winner as Kennesaw State defeats Northeastern 79-77

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Demond Robinson hit the game-winning jumper in the final second and Terrell Burden scored 24 points…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Demond Robinson hit the game-winning jumper in the final second and Terrell Burden scored 24 points as Kennesaw State beat Northeastern 79-77 on Monday at the Townebank Holiday Classic hosted by East Carolina.

Robinson scored 15 points and added eight rebounds for the Owls (4-1). RJ Johnson finished with 12 points.

Luka Sakota led the way for the Huskies (2-3) with 23 points. Rashad King added 18 points and three steals for Northeastern. Masai Troutman also had 15 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Kennesaw State plays East Carolina on Tuesday and Northeastern plays Georgia Southern, also on Tuesday as the event continues.

