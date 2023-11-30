Robertson leads Portland against Wyoming after 28-point outing

Wyoming Cowboys (4-2) at Portland Pilots (4-3) Portland, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Wyoming Cowboys…

Wyoming Cowboys (4-2) at Portland Pilots (4-3)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Wyoming Cowboys after Tyler Robertson scored 28 points in Portland’s 75-74 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Pilots have gone 4-1 in home games. Portland scores 81.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Cowboys are 0-1 on the road. Wyoming ranks eighth in the MWC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Caden Powell averaging 2.7.

Portland averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Wyoming allows. Wyoming has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson is scoring 18.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Pilots. Tyler Harris is averaging 15.4 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 60.3% for Portland.

Sam Griffin is averaging 19 points and 3.2 assists for the Cowboys. Akuel Kot is averaging 14.3 points for Wyoming.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.