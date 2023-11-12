Robert Morris visits Towson following Hastings’ 20-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) at Towson Tigers (1-1) Towson, Maryland; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9; over/under…

Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) at Towson Tigers (1-1)

Towson, Maryland; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris visits the Towson Tigers after Markeese Hastings scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 66-56 win against the Point Park Pioneers.

Towson went 21-12 overall with a 10-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 66.7 points per game and shoot 42.0% from the field last season.

Robert Morris went 16-17 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Colonials averaged 13.8 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

